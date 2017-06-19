Lions of Liberty, episode 300

Source: Lions of Liberty

“It’s finally arrived — the 300th episode of the Lions of Liberty podcast! Marc Clair welcomes in Liberty All-Stars Jason Stapleton and Larry Sharpe to discuss the best ways to message the ideas of liberty. The discussion veers into a debate about the effectiveness of the Libertarian Party? Why is Larry so optimistic about the LP while Jason remains skeptical? Listen and all shall be revealed!” [various formats] (06/19/17)

http://lionsofliberty.com/2017/06/19/lions-liberty-episode-300-jason-stapleton-larry-sharpe-deliver-winning-liberty-message/