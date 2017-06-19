France: Car rams police van on Champs-Elysees, armed suspect dead

Source: CNN

“An armed man who deliberately rammed his car into a police van in Paris on Monday afternoon has been taken down by officers and is dead, French authorities said. The incident took place on the iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard in central Paris, the latest attack this year against security forces in the French capital. Gerard Collomb, France’s interior minister, addressed reporters Monday afternoon, saying that the Champs-Elysees attacker’s car contained weapons and explosives.” (06/19/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/19/europe/paris-police-operation/index.html