Source: The American Spectator

by Ron Maxwell

“Assassination is an ugly business. It’s frightful in itself, in the violent murder perpetrated on the victim. It is ugly as well, because it seeks to overturn the public will and the established order. Its other victim is the democratic system itself, the ordered way in which political power is temporarily transferred from the people to their trustee. In their mindless bloodthirsty revels at the Public Theater in Central Park, what critics and audiences are really saying is that John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald were right. If your anger is genuine, if your rage is justified, it’s more than OK to take the law into your own hands. It is, in fact, your duty.” (06/19/17)

https://spectator.org/shakespeare-for-dummies/