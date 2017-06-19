Political engagement is fantastic but think what your voted for

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Mikko I Arevuo

“I congratulate the young for turning up in great numbers to cast their vote in the general election. The main contribution by Mr. Corbyn’s Labour Party and Momentum was to mobilize political engagement among the young. Our politics and careerist politicians need shaking up — but promising the moon and hiding the true ideological nature of Mr. Corbyn’s Labour Party and Momentum was one of the most seductive and cynical plays that I have ever witnessed in British politics. You voted for a change for the better, but be under no illusion, you cast your vote for a hard-core leftist party. The Labour Party under Mr. Corbyn is guided by an ideological zeal that is based on both Trotskyist and Marxist-Leninist principles of proletarian dictatorship.” [editor’s note: As opposed to the Tories’ Honecker/Hoxha variety? – TLK] (06/19/17)

