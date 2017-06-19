Freedom Feens Radio, 06/19/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

“Dianna Keiler, Jeremy Heisenberg, and Michael W. Dean join forces to yak about Dianna’s new digs, MWD being patient zero for a new phone scam, the 2nd edition of ‘A User’s Manual for the Human Experience,’ and MWD’s new obsession with chromebooks. In the second hour, Dianna, Jeremy, and MWD keep the geek talk rolling, discuss the recent van ramming in London, and talk abut Coinbase temporarily freezing a Ross Ulbricht defense fund BTC account.” [various formats] (06/19/17)

