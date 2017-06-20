Otto Warmbier, US student abducted by North Korean regime, dies

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

“The American student who was released last week after being held in captivity for more than 15 months in North Korea has died, his family says. Otto Warmbier, 22, returned to the US last Tuesday, but it emerged he had been in a coma for a year. North Korea said botulism and a sleeping pill led to the coma, but US doctors have disputed this account. Mr Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign from a hotel.” (06/19/17)

