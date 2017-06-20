Copsuckers can be funny

Source: Kent’s “Hooligan Libertarian” Blog

by Kent McManigal

“The other day I accidentally ended up in an online conversation centered around the fact that ALL cops are bad guys and gang members. The other person in the conversation disagreed strongly. Even though she’s always posting about her own illegal (but ethical) activities, and apparently ignoring who puts her in danger. She posted all the tired old justifications and apologetics– it was like she had her own copy of The Copsucker’s Handbook (I should write that!), and had memorized it. I responded to a couple of her points, but she was flooding the thread faster than I could write. I even tried to call a truce and drop the subject a couple of times, but she wouldn’t let it go. Copsuckers are so sensitive! Finally she asked me to explain how I can hold that opinion about cops, and how I can say they are a gang.” (06/19/17)

