Foreign Policy Focus, episode 55

Source: Foreign Policy Focus

“On FPF #55, I look at developing stories in Syria and Afghanistan. In Syria, the US shoot down a Syrian plane. Russia has responded by saying all US planes West of the Euphrates are now targets. In Afghanistan, the US looks to add more troops to the longest war in US history. I also give updates on Cuba, Iraq, UK, North Korea, and Turkey.” [various formats] (06/19/17)

http://foreignpolicyfocus.libsyn.com/fpf-55-trumps-reckless-middle-east-policy