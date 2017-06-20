Reverse Obama’s Net Neutrality Power Grab

Source: Heartland Institute

by Jesse Hathaway

“The Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) recent vote to begin the process of undoing an Obama-era power grab is the right solution for putting consumers — not lobbyists and lawmakers — in the innovation driver’s seat. On May 18, the FCC voted to begin the process of rolling back a 2015 policy in which the FCC decided it possesses the legal authority under the Telecommunications Act of 1934 to regulate internet service providers (ISPs) using rules intended for phone companies. The rules, commonly referred to as ‘net neutrality,’ were initiated by former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, who served under President Obama. The May vote doesn’t repeal the rules, but it does put the FCC on the path toward reform.” (06/19/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/06/reverse-obamas-net-neutrality-power-grab/