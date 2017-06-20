The Tom Woods Show, episode 934

Source: The Tom Woods Show

“A Rutgers professor suggests it’s time we dropped our emphasis on jobs and work — many jobs are highly undesirable, and with automation the number of jobs is going to fall substantially anyway. And what’s so great about work? Think of the creativity that would emerge if we didn’t have to do them. Peter Klein and I go through his article and respond.” [various formats] (07/19/17)

http://tomwoods.com/ep-934-time-for-people-to-earn-a-living-without-a-job/