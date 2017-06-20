Mueller probe could set the stage for Hillary’s 2020 return

Source: Reason

by Ira Stoll

“Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election is both a preview of Hillary Clinton’s 2020 presidential campaign and a re-run of the insider-trading litigation of the past decade. It’s a preview of the 2020 presidential campaign, because blaming the outcome of the election on illegal Russian interference takes the blame off Clinton for losing. Clinton can already point out that she won the popular vote in 2016. If her electoral vote loss was the result of foreign interference — rather than, say, a poorly managed campaign, or a candidate who couldn’t connect with out-of-work coal miners, or the wrong substantive message — then perhaps a 2020 replay, without foreign interference, might yield a different outcome.” (06/19/17)

http://reason.com/archives/2017/06/19/mueller-probe-sets-the-stage-for-hillary