Source: Notes on Liberty

by Rick Weber

“Bryan Caplan (arguing the affirmative) and Christopher Wellman recently debated whether immigration is a human right. Wellman won the debate according to audience votes, but I think his argument was significantly weaker. He made confused arguments that, when given second thought lend credence to Caplan’s position. But through hand waving he transitioned to ‘and therefore states’ rights!’ I am far from convinced that state’s rights are valid, but I do want to explore an interesting issue he raised: the moral weight of collective phenomena.” (06/19/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/06/19/immigration-and-states-rights/