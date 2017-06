Source: Cato Institute

“Glenn Jacobs is better known as Kane from WWE, but he’s becoming known both as an outspoken advocate for liberty and a political commodity in his home of Tennessee. He discusses failure, millennials, and the cost of government at #FEECon held this weekend in Atlanta.” [various formats] (06/19/17)

https://www.cato.org/multimedia/cato-daily-podcast/bullish-millennials-bearish-central-planners