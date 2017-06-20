Source: Niskanen Center

by Matthew Fay

“For the past several years, the Department of Defense has requested that Congress allow it to close unnecessary military bases. In its first defense budget request, the Trump administration, like its predecessor, asked that Congress approve a new Base Realignment and Closure — or BRAC — round. The military has repeatedly cited the more than twenty percent of excess infrastructure it will be maintaining in coming years, and the other priorities that will be deprived of funds as a result. Congress has remained intransigent on the subject. Today, the defense and foreign policy studies department at the Cato Institute released an open letter calling for Congress to approve a new BRAC round. I am happy to join some of the country’s leading experts on defense policy as one of the signatories.” (06/19/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/bringing-back-brac/