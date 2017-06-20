Killing Muslims will land you in jail

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

“Ever since the ‘war on terrorism’ morphed into the ‘war on Islam’ or ‘the war on Muslims’ or ‘the war on radical Muslims,’ I have warned people who subscribe to this notion: Do not go out and start killing Muslims in this so-called war because U.S. authorities at the state level will charge you with murder. Unfortunately, there have been those who haven’t gotten the message.” (06/19/17)

https://www.fff.org/2017/06/19/killing-muslims-will-land-jail/