Rantings & Ravings of The Anarchist Shemale, 06/19/17

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

“Last night while trying to do an episode of ‘Call to Freedom’ with Will [Coley], a fully naked chick wandered into the van from which we were doing the show. That’s Somalia Fest. I also recorded the first of several podcasts, this one featuring Bill Paxton, Ian of Free Talk Live, Will Coley, and myself.” [Flash audio] (06/19/17)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2017/06/19/lp-shenanigans-live-from-anarchist-shemale-fest-part-1-podcast/