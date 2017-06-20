Beyond commutative but not “social” justice

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Daniel B. Klein

“Classical liberals and libertarians espouse liberty. They focus on liberty and they are accustomed to emphasizing its flipside, commutative justice, as the primary meaning of justice. Yet they sense that there is justice beyond commutative. After all, what justifies commutative justice? What justifies liberty?” (06/19/17)

https://fee.org/articles/my-reservations-about-the-concept-of-social-justice/