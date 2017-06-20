Trump’s massive Afghan mistake

Source: Cato Institute

by A Trevor Thrall & Erik Goepner

“After President Trump gave Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis the authority to set troop levels in Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced it will send an additional 4,000 troops to the embattled nation. Mattis, who has acknowledged that the United States is ‘not winning in Afghanistan right now,’ is believed to favor a more aggressive strategy that would require thousands more troops beyond the 9,800 already deployed. The goal, Mattis told Congress, is to reduce the threat to the Afghan government to a non-existential level. The fact that the United States has made so little progress toward this goal in the 16 years American troops have been in Afghanistan is bad enough. The fact that the general strategy under consideration — surge more American forces — has yet to achieve any enduring gains since 2001 is even worse.” (06/18/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/trumps-massive-afghanistan-mistake