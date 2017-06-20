Source: J Neil Schulman @ Rational Review

by J Neil Schulman

“The Islamic-jihadi tactic of mowing down innocent civilians with a motor vehicle isn’t new. It didn’t start after 9/11. It didn’t start in Nice, France. It didn’t start on London Bridge. As far as I know yesterday’s attack on worshippers exiting London’s Finsbury Mosque is the first time this method of attack has been used by a non-Muslim against Muslims.” (06/19/17)

http://jneilschulman.rationalreview.com/2017/06/counter-terrorism/