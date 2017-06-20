The Define and Punish Clause doesn’t authorize vast federal power either

Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by Robe Natelson

“Legal commentators have spread a good deal of ink trying to show that the Constitution authorizes the enormous expansion of the federal government since the 1930s. Leading the way have been some associated — as professors, students, or alumni — —with the most privileged educational institutions: Harvard, Yale, Chicago, and so forth. Their publications inflated the Commerce Clause to comprehend almost every activity in modern life. They tore the Necessary and Proper Clause from its intended moorings and re-fit it to carry almost unlimited congressional power. They converted the General Welfare Clause from a restriction on taxation into a permit for unrestricted spending. And they reworked the Property and Enclave Clauses until they supposedly authorized the federal government to own almost 30 percent of the land in the country. Their arguments have been subtle and ingenious, politically self serving, and occasionally appear dishonest. Now someone has found a basis for vast federal power in another unsuspected place: the Define and Punish Clause.” (06/19/17)

http://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/06/19/the-define-and-punish-clause-doesnt-authorize-vast-federal-power-either/