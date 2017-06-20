Source: The American Conservative

by Rachel Lu

“Prediction-making is a risky business. Nevertheless, here I go: The next wave of American populism will be oriented towards youth. Bernie Sanders may be a part of it, or perhaps not. Either way, this new movement will present itself as a warm, springy wind, sweeping away its geriatric predecessor and embracing a bright, wrinkle-free future. Donald Trump’s personality cult appealed to anxious and nostalgic older Americans. He was an older-generation icon with an unapologetically backward-looking message. Let’s make America great ‘again.’ Smash multiculturalism and the ‘cult of PC.’ Bring back our jobs. Four months into Trump’s presidency, Americans are already exhausted by the never-ending uproar and the obvious, transparent lies. Sometime soon, a gust of new wind will sweep away the stale air of Trumpism, and millions will stand by and cheer. Who will create that gust? I suspect it will be the young.” (06/19/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-danger-of-youth-populism/