Trump turns back the clock with Cold War Cuba U-turn

Source: Campaign For Liberty

by Norm Singleton

“Nostalgia seems to be very popular in Washington. While the neocons and Democratic Party hard-liners have succeeded in bringing back the Cold War with Russia, it looks like President Trump is determined to take us back to a replay of the Bay of Pigs! In Miami on Friday, the president announced that he was slamming the door on one of President Obama’s few foreign policy successes: easing 50 years of US sanctions on Cuba. The nostalgia was so strong at Trump’s Friday speech that he even announced participants in the CIA’s disastrous 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in the audience!” (06/19/17)

http://www.campaignforliberty.org/trump-turns-back-clock-cold-war-cuba-u-turn