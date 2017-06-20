SCOTUS: First Amendment protects sex offenders’ use of social media

Source: New York Daily News

“Social media use is a constitutional right — even for sex offenders, the Supreme Court decided Monday. The justices unanimously ruled that it’s fine for convicted sex offenders to use social media sites such as Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and LinkedIn, as long as they aren’t breaking the law while doing so. This is one of the Supreme Court’s few cases so far about the constitutionality of social media, and one of the few major decisions to say online access is a basic American right. The decision struck down a North Carolina law that banned sex offenders from logging onto social media.” (06/19/17)

