NY: University at Albany students get probation for falsifying hate crime incident

Source: Fox News

“Two former University at Albany students who falsely reported a hate crime on a bus were sentenced on Friday to three years of probation. Asha Burwell and Ariel Agudio were also sentenced to 200 hours of community service, The Daily Gazette reported. They were convicted in April on two counts of falsely reporting an incident and faced up to two years in jail. However, the judge saw no reason to sentence the women to jail time because they had faced ‘significant consequences’ already. ‘I don’t think there’s any benefit in sentencing you to a jail term. No benefit for society and no benefit for you,’ Judge Roger McDonough said. Agudio, Burwell and Alexis Briggs got into a physical confrontation with a group of men on a CDTA bus on Jan. 30, 2016. They called 911 shortly after the incident and told police the men called them the ‘N word’ and ‘[expletive] ratchet.’ Cameras on the bus captured the assault, but not of offensive words the women claimed the men said.” (06/19/17)

