Franken reminder: Impeach Trump and you’d get “zealot” Pence

Source: Raw Story

“If Donald Trump were impeached, as some Democrats would like, Mike Pence ‘would be worse’ for domestic policy than the current president, U.S. Sen. Al Franken told International Business Times. But the vice president would be less dangerous on foreign policy, said Franken. Franken made the comments in an interview with IBT during a stop on his book tour in Denver. During the wide-ranging discussion, the Minnesota Democrat said his party could use the so-called ‘nuclear’ option to try to block the Trump administration’s health care bill. On a contentious environmental issue, Franken parted ways with many progressive Democrats in saying that natural gas from fracking is helping ‘transition’ America to cleaner energy. He also said the Democratic Party is less divided than Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressives think.” (06/19/17)

