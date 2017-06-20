Democrats protest Senate Republican healthcare secrecy

Source: Reuters

“U.S. Democrats took to the Senate floor on Monday to throw a spotlight on behind-the-scenes efforts by the Republican majority to repeal former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, known as Obamacare. In a series of floor motions, inquiries and lengthy speeches, Democrats criticized the closed-door meetings that Republicans have been holding to craft a replacement for Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act. They called for open committee hearings and more time to consider the bill before a Senate vote, which Republicans say could come in the next two weeks, although a draft bill has yet to emerge publicly. Lacking the votes to derail or change the Republican process, the maneuvers by the Democratic minority seemed more aimed at highlighting Republican efforts on a controversial issue. Polls have said that a majority of Americans disapprove of the Obamacare replacement that has passed the House of Representatives and that Senate Republicans are now considering.” [editor’s note: Similar to what the Dems did with ObamaCare (remember “We have to pass it to see what’s in it?”); turnabout is fair play? – SAT] (06/19/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-healthcare-senate-idUSKBN19A2OM