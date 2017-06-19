SCOTUS sides with The Slants, rules ban on offensive names is unconstitutional

Source: Fox News

“The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a federal trademark law banning offensive names is unconstitutional, siding with a rock band whose name had been deemed racially disparaging by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In an 8-0 ruling, the court determined the law’s so-called ‘disparagement clause’ violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment. The case centered on Oregon-based, Asian-American band The Slants, which was denied a trademark because its name was considered offensive. The band countered that the 70-year-old law at issue violates free-speech rights — and Justice Samuel Alito, in the court’s opinion, agreed.” (06/19/17)

