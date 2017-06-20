SCOTUS to rule on Wisconsin gerrymandering

Source: BBC [UK state media]

“The Supreme Court will soon determine if gerrymandering, where voting districts are re-drawn in order to favour political parties, is legal. They will review a state ruling which found that officials engaged in ‘an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.’ A federal court ruled in Wisconsin that Republican lawmakers had violated the US Constitution’s equal protection under the law and free speech clauses. The case will set a legal precedent on the long-time political practice. In May, the Supreme Court invalidated state electoral maps in North Carolina, after finding that Republicans legislators re-drew them to diminish the political clout of African-American voters.” (06/19/17)

