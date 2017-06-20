OH: Otto Warmbier, imprisoned in North Korea, dies in U.S.

Source: USA Today

“No other outcome was possible. That’s the message in a brief statement issued Monday by Otto Warmbier’s family. Warmbier, 22, was imprisoned for a year and a half in North Korea. He finally made it home this past week, but he was in a coma. Doctors described his condition as a state of ‘unresponsive wakefulness.’ At 2:20 p.m. ET on Monday, he died. ‘It would be easy at a moment like this to focus on all that we lost – future time that won’t be spent with a warm, engaging, brilliant young man whose curiosity and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds,” reads a statement from parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier. ‘But we choose to focus on the time we were given to be with this remarkable person. You can tell from the outpouring of emotion from the communities that he touched — Wyoming, Ohio and the University of Virginia to name just two — that the love for Otto went well beyond his immediate family.'” (06/19/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/06/19/otto-warmbier-dies/410135001