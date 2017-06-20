Trump welcomes Panama’s Varela to White House

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

“President Donald Trump welcomed the president of Panama to the White House on Monday, pointing to the United States’ role in the construction of the Panama Canal at the start of his first face-to-face meeting with the Central American leader. Trump met with Panama President Juan Carlos Varela for a discussion on organized crime, immigration, drug trafficking and economic issues. After Trump and first lady Melania Trump escorted Varela and his wife, Lorena Castillo, to the Oval Office, the president quickly noted their historic ties. ‘The Panama Canal is doing quite well. I think we did a good job building it, right?’ Trump asked Varela, who responded, ‘very good job.’ Trump added: ‘Things are going well in Panama. The relationship is very strong.'” (06/19/17)

