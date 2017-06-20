ID: Pet squirrel that foiled home burglary returns to wild

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

“A pet squirrel named Joey who gained fame as a crime-fighter might be more of the lover type. Joey, who police credited with scaring off a burglar trying to break into his home’s gun safe, made his long goodbyes earlier this month, then scampered up a backyard apple tree at his Meridian, Idaho, home and hasn’t been seen since. ‘If I had to guess, he found a girlfriend and they’re off doing their squirrel thing,’ said Adam Pearl, who raised Joey in his home for about 10 months. … Joey made headlines in February after police went to Pearl’s home to investigate the burglary and Joey introduced himself. A few hours later, police nabbed a teen burglary suspect with items from Pearl’s home and scratches on his hands. The teen told police a squirrel at one home came flying out of nowhere and kept attacking him until he left.” (06/19/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/news/crime/article/Pet-squirrel-that-foiled-Idaho-home-burglary-11230626.php