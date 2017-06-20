Congress reintroduced to federal bill to protect medical marijuana

Source: Smell the Truth

“A bipartisan group of lawmakers are supporting legislation to protect medical marijuana patients from the likes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other drug warriors appointed by the Trump administration. The Compassionate Access, Research Expansion and Respect States (CARERS) Act was reintroduced on Thursday, which would prevent federal interference with states that have established their own marijuana policies, reports Rolling Stone. The bill would stop federal law enforcement from prosecuting any patients, doctors, or caregivers abiding by state marijuana laws. States would officially be allowed to set their own pot policies, while Veteran’s Affairs doctors would finally be able to recommend cannabis to their patients. The bill is is supported by a diverse group of lawmakers that includes senators Cory Booker [D-NJ], Al Franken [D-MN], Rand Paul [R-KY] and Lisa Murkowski [R-AK]. A house version of the bill is sponsored by Rep. Don Young [R-AK] and Rep. Steve Cohen [D-TN].” (06/19/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/06/19/lawmakers-reintroduce-federal-bill-to-protect-medical-marijuana