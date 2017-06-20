CBS’s Pelley: Scalise attack “to some degree self-inflicted”

Source: Fox News Forum

by Tom Blumer

“Thursday evening, CBS’s Scott Pelley, who officially ended his tenure as the network’s Evening News anchor the following evening, told viewers that ‘It’s time to ask whether the attack on the United States Congress Wednesday was foreseeable, predictable and, to some degree, self-inflicted.’ It’s clear from Pelley’s subsequent commentary that his answers to all three elements are ‘Yes.’ It’s equally clear from the examples he supplied as support that he sees (or wants viewers to see) the problem as predominantly about the conduct of those on the right. … So, ‘to some degree,’ Steve Scalise’s near death and his continued hospitalization are his, his party’s, and Donald Trump’s fault. The examples Pelley cited support that interpretation. … Pelley somehow missed the long list of actual left-driven violence directed at Trump supporters, Republicans and conservatives before and after last November’s election — and that’s before getting to the actual threats and incidents involving sitting GOP congresspersons.” (06/19/17)

