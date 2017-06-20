How Amazon is changing the whole concept of monopoly

Source: The New Republic

by Alex Shephard

“In 2015, when Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore, there was a lot of speculation about what the company was really up to. Were the stores designed to sign up new Prime subscribers? Were they hubs for the company’s expanding same-day delivery operation? Could they be stations for the company’s budding drone fleet? Or perhaps these stores were just what they appeared to be: Amazon’s first step to replace the bookstores it had driven out of business. By the end of 2017, Amazon will have seven bookstores, making it the fifth-largest chain bookstore in the country — itself an alarming sign of what happens when the company infiltrates a supply chain. But with its $13.4 billion purchase of the high-end grocery chain Whole Foods, all of that speculation seems quaint. … The purchase of Whole Foods is a sign that CEO Jeff Bezos’s vision of the Everything Store is frighteningly literal: Amazon’s goal is a takeover of retail itself, both physical and digital.” (06/19/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/143376/amazon-changing-whole-concept-monopoly