“I question America”: Remembering Fannie Lou Hamer’s testimony about racist brutality

Source: In These Times

by staff

“‘Is this America, the land of the free and the home of the brave, where we have to sleep with our telephones off of the hooks because our lives be threatened daily, because we want to live as decent human beings, in America?’ This Juneteenth, the unofficial holiday marking the abolition of slavery, people across the country are taking action to reclaim vacant spaces for Black communities. Many are also mobilizing in the streets to express their outrage at the acquittal of the police officer who killed Philando Castile in Minnesota and the police killing of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant, Black mother, at her Seattle apartment on June 18. We mark this holiday by reprinting the testimony of Fannie Lou Hamer, delivered nearly 53 years ago to the Credentials Committee of the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City. … ‘Mr. Chairman, and to the Credentials Committee, my name is Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, and I live at 626 East Lafayette Street, Ruleville, Mississippi, Sunflower County, the home of Senator James O. Eastland, and Senator Stennis. It was the 31st of August in 1962 that 18 of us traveled twenty-six miles to the county courthouse in Indianola to try to register to become first-class citizens….'” (06/19/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20252/i-question-america-on-juneteenth-remembering-fannie-lou-hamers-testimony-ab