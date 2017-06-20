Ireland, Theresa May’s latest Brexit blunder

Source: Reuters

by Anthony Lester

“Theresa May’s fragile minority government began negotiations to leave the European Union on Monday. On Wednesday, the Queen will open the new Parliament announcing the government’s legislative priorities. The event was delayed so the British prime minister could court a sectarian Protestant party in Northern Ireland to secure the parliamentary majority she lost in this month’s elections. If May loses a vote of confidence in the House of Commons, her government will fall and the UK will have to have another election. May is trying to avoid this by getting into bed with the Democratic Union Party (DUP) to secure the support of their 10 members of Parliament. That is foolish. While attention is focused on Britain’s departure from the EU, the situation in Northern Ireland is fragile. May’s alliance could undermine the Good Friday agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence and was a major development in the Northern Ireland peace process of the 1990s. … The Good Friday Agreement requires the British government to be impartial in using its powers in Northern Ireland.” (06/19/17)

