Don’t bail out failing states like Illinois

Source: Investors Business Daily

by staff

“First Puerto Rico into bankruptcy, next Illinois? Don’t laugh. In some ways, Illinois’ fiscal crisis is just as bad as bankrupt Puerto Rico’s. And it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better. Illinois is nearly $15 billion in arrears on its bills and really has no way to pay up. It already has the lowest credit rating of any state, and could become the first state ever to get a ‘junk’ rating on its debt, which would make borrowing to address its problems very difficult at best, and prohibitively costly at worst. Even so, the Democrat-controlled legislature can’t bring itself to agree with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner about anything. … Meanwhile, the state is already under several court orders to pay certain bills, so as others come due the money won’t be there. It’s a severe problem. Not surprisingly, the Democrats would like higher taxes to fill the budget holes.” (06/19/17)

