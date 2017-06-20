If left wins their soft coup, everyone loses, but mostly them

Source: Town Hall

by Kurt Schlichter

“You have to wonder how liberals think this works. So, a manifestly conflicted special counsel leading a pack of maxed-out Democrat donors decides Donald Trump has to be kicked out of office for ‘obstructing justice’ regarding a cynical lie about him cavorting with the Kremlin and … then what? President Pence, until they do the same thing to him? Or do we just skip right to President Felonia von Pantsuit, shrug our shoulders, and give up on our foolish dream of having a say in our own governance? … No, the affidavits of a zillion DC/NY establishment types attesting to Robert Mueller’s ‘impeccable integrity’ are not going to make us unsee the fact that he’s carrying water for an establishment that thinks we need to just shut up and obey. Pulling off the soft coup is going to be harder than they think. The establishment has not thought this out. They sort of assume that if they squelch Trump then everything somehow just goes back to them being in unchallenged control. Wrong.” (06/19/17)

https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/06/19/if-the-left-wins-their-soft-coup-everyone-loses–but-mostly-them-n2342884