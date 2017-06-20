Spicer may leave the press room podium behind for a more backstage White House role

Source: Washington Post

“White House press secretary Sean Spicer is expected to transition to a more behind-the-scenes role overseeing communications strategy, part of a broader overhaul of the administration’s most public-facing operation that has long been the subject of President Trump’s ire and criticism. Spicer’s anticipated move away from the briefing-room podium, confirmed by a senior White House official, comes amid weeks of Trump’s frustration with his communications team, and after the White House had made overtures to a range of Republicans about taking jobs within the West Wing press operation.” (06/19/17)

