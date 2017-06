Source: BBC News [UK state media]

“The domestic cat is descended from wild cats that were tamed twice — in the Near East and then Egypt, according to the largest study of its kind. Farmers in the Near East were probably the first people to successfully tame wild cats about 9,000 years ago. Then, a few thousand years later, cats spread out of ancient Egypt along maritime trade routes. Today, cats live on all continents except Antarctica.” (06/19/17)

