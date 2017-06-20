Cuba: Regime rejects new US policy, saying pressure will not work

Source: CBS News

“Cuba’s foreign minister rejected President Donald Trump’s new policy toward the island, saying Monday that ‘we will never negotiate under pressure or under threat’ and refusing to return U.S. fugitives who have received asylum in Cuba. In a hard-edged response to the policy announced Friday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said from Vienna that Mr. Trump’s restrictions on transactions with the Cuban military would not achieve their objective of weakening the government. He said they would instead create unity behind the communist leadership.” (06/19/17)

