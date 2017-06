Source: Free Talk Live

“Shirefest/Somaliafest Day Four :: Kids and Being Yourself :: Hate :: Nude Woman :: Explaining Things to Kids :: Spreading Liberty to Muslims :: Libertarians in Africa :: NH Freedom Migration :: Forgiveness :: Ramadan and Fasting :: Shire Society and Free State Projects :: World’s Smallest Political Quiz :: Moving to New Hampshire :: :: HOSTS — Ian, Rodger Paxton.” [Flash audio or MP3] (06/19/17)

