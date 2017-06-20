SCOTUS: Bush era officials can’t be sued for their crimes

Source: Hindustan Times [India]

“The US Supreme Court ruled Monday that senior officials from president George W Bush’s administration cannot be held responsible for abuses against Muslim immigrants and others held in the frantic response to the September 11, 2001 attacks. The 4-2 decision marked a victory for ex-attorney general John Ashcroft and former FBI director Robert Mueller, who have claimed along with other Bush era officials that they have immunity from prosecution. With the court’s ruling — which saw two justices recuse themselves and another skip the vote — Ashcroft and Mueller also avoided being held personally liable. The court was not making a decision on the prisoners’ treatment but rather as to whether the Bush officials should be granted legal protection from lawsuits and damages related to detention policies.” (06/20/17)

