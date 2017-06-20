FL: Idiot cop cites Uber driver for not speaking English

Source: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

“After dropping off passengers at Miami International Airport, Carmen Hechavarria received a ticket for apparently breaking a county ordinance that says drivers of ride-hailing apps must ‘be able to communicate in the English language.’ Hechavarria, 54, appeared not to understand when an officer greeted her “good morning” on Sunday, according to an incident report from the Miami-Dade county aviation department. She speaks Spanish. Javi Correoso, an Uber spokesman, said the law doesn’t specify drivers should speak the language but only communicate. He said the app allows people to understand one another even if they speak different languages, which is how foreign-language speakers and deaf drivers can sign up.” (06/19/17)

