Freedom Feens Radio, 06/20/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

“James Weeks II, Bradon X, and Jeremy Heisenberg yak about the upcoming MPLFest, the insane taxes on cigarettes, a Gallup poll that states 70% of ‘Muricans belief the government can protect them from terrorism, the ridiculousness of trademarks, and how kitties have been using humans the whole time. In the second hour, James, Bradon, and Jeremy discuss ways to achieve economic, food, and educational freedom in the here and now.” [various formats] (06/20/17)

https://www.freedomfeens.com/?p=14692