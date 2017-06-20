Australia: Regime halts Syria air strikes after Russian warning

Source: ABC News

“Australia’s military said it was temporarily halting air missions over Syria, following the shooting down of a Syrian jet by US forces. The decision came amid increasing tension between the US and Russia, which warned it would track coalition aircraft in Syria as potential ‘targets’ and halted a military hotline with Washington over the incident. … Russia made clear it was changing its military posture in response to the US downing of a Syrian military jet on Sunday, which, according to Damascus, is the first such incident since the start of the conflict in 2011.” (06/20/17)

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/06/australia-suspends-air-operation-syria-170620074009807.html