European Court of Human Rights rules against Russian regime’s “gay propaganda” law

Source: Yahoo! News

“The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday blasted as discriminatory Russian legislation banning the promotion of homosexuality, saying it fuelled homophobia and prejudice. The ruling was welcomed by gay activists in Russia who had lodged the case, but Moscow said it would appeal. The legislation had made ‘promoting non-traditional sexual relationships’ among minors an offence punishable by a fine and also made it an offence to say that gay relationships were equal to heterosexual ones.” (06/20/17)

https://sg.news.yahoo.com/europes-top-rights-court-blasts-russian-gay-propaganda-112930059.html