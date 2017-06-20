Were you really surprised?

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Butler Shaffer

“Following the attempted murders of Republican congressmen at a baseball practice, members of the political class responded as most of us do in times of fear: huddle together in a herd. We need to have more ‘unity,’ to ‘come together’ with a sense of ‘community’ for the ‘common good,’ we were told. Resort to the illusions of e pluribus unum were chanted in complete disregard of the fact that all political systems depend upon division and conflict; between categories of ‘us’ versus ‘them.’ The political Establishment could not exist without both creating and exaggerating ‘differences’ grounded in race, religion, ethnicity, gender, age, nationality, lifestyles, wealth, or other subdivisions. For too much of our existence as a species, we humans have lived by the fantasy that our well-being depended upon the authority of powerful men and women to control our actions.” (06/20/17)

