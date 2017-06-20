Microsoft and the UN to provide digital IDs for undocumented people

Source: Engadget

“It’s difficult to live without identification. In many cases, you’re shut out of banking, health care, voting rights and other basics. Microsoft and partners might just give those many undocumented people (1.1 billion of them, in fact) a shot at the identity they need, though. It’s working with Accenture and Avanade on a United Nations-backed digital ID effort that would offer legal recognition to those who’d otherwise be lost to recordkeepers. The prototype uses blockchain technology to give people a trustworthy ID that can follow them anywhere, but still respects privacy and security. Rather than pool IDs in a central database, the initiative relies on a distributed database run by trusted parties spread across the blockchain. You don’t have to worry about a sole gatekeeper holding the keys to your life, or risk losing access because you’ve traveled to another country. And while it relies on biometrics (such as fingerprints and iris scans) for authentication, any personally identifying info is purposefully kept off the chain and exposed only when you grant access.” (06/19/17)

https://www.engadget.com/2017/06/19/microsoft-digital-id-initiative/