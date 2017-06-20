Mere anarchy: The center cannot hold

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L. Knapp

“One side effect of [the Industrial Revolution] — which raised the standard of living in what we now call the ‘developed’ nations so much that the monarchs of the 19th century look like paupers compared to the average middle class American of today — was centralization. Production moved from home workshops into factories. The fragmented political and economic power of small feudal fiefdoms was consolidated into the hands of national political classes and central planners. Three quarters of a century into the Information Revolution, its ramifications are finally becoming clear. We’re decentralizing.” (06/20/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/10882